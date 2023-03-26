ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria-India direct flight to commence March 31 — Envoy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Balasubramanian explained that the direct flight would further strengthen economic, trade, bilateral relations, and people-to-people ties between both strategic countries.

Nigeria-India direct flight to commence March 31 — Envoy
Nigeria-India direct flight to commence March 31 — Envoy

Recommended articles

Balasubramanian told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that Air Peace, a private Nigerian airline had concluded plans for the inaugural flight from Lagos to Mumbai, Bombay.

”I can announce to you that that Air Peace will be flying directly from Lagos to India on March 31st for the inaugural flight.

“This is part of the implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) aimed at deepening relations between both countries, so I have been invited for the inauguration,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balasubramanian explained that the direct flight would further strengthen economic, trade, bilateral relations, and people-to-people ties between both strategic countries.

The volume of trade between both countries as at 2022 is 14.95 billion dollars, so we believe agreements such as this will go a long way in boosting our relations,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the new route would increase the volume of trade between both countries, while opening new vista of opportunities for citizens of both countries.

NAN reports that Nigeria and the Republic of India had in 2019 signed a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), to deepen flight operations end to end.

Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika had expressed optimism that the agreement would further deepen cooperation between both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

BASA covers the basic framework under which airlines are granted bilateral rights to fly two countries. The frequency, designated airlines of the signatories, origin, intermediate points as well as traffic rights, type of aircraft and tax issues are normally covered by Memoranda of Understanding.

The new route is expected to further boost relations between both countries, as more than 135 indian companies currently operate in Nigeria.

India is becoming the prime destination for Nigerians seeking medical tourism, studies, businesses among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emefele’s aide says eNaira wallet will address scarcity of cash

Emefele’s aide says eNaira wallet will address scarcity of cash

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

CAN calls for calm in Adamawa over imminent re-run election

CAN calls for calm in Adamawa over imminent re-run election

Police arrest 79 suspected election violators in Sokoto

Police arrest 79 suspected election violators in Sokoto

Nigeria-India direct flight to commence March 31 — Envoy

Nigeria-India direct flight to commence March 31 — Envoy

Diya would be remembered for standing with people during June 12 – Adefuye

Diya would be remembered for standing with people during June 12 – Adefuye

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians