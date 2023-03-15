ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria drops from 6th to 8th most terrorised country in the world

Samson Toromade

The number of terror incidents and deaths in Nigeria dropped to the lowest in 12 years.

Borno remains the most terrorised state in Nigeria as ISWAP is gaining the grounds lost by Boko Haram which maintained a decade-long dominance until the 2021 death of its leader, Abubakar Shekau
Borno remains the most terrorised state in Nigeria as ISWAP is gaining the grounds lost by Boko Haram which maintained a decade-long dominance until the 2021 death of its leader, Abubakar Shekau

Recommended articles

The insurgency of Boko Haram and its deadlier faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has killed thousands of Nigerians in the northeast region since 2009, but the groups were more restrained in 2022.

Nigeria experienced the fourth largest decrease in terrorism deaths in 2022 [GTI]
Nigeria experienced the fourth largest decrease in terrorism deaths in 2022 [GTI] Pulse Nigeria

The total number of deaths linked to terrorism in Nigeria dropped from 497 in 2021 to 385 last year. The number of terrorist attacks also dropped from 214 in 2021 to 120, the lowest recorded since 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Deaths in Nigeria peaked in 2014 at 2,101 deaths before declining in five of the subsequent nine years," the report noted.

Terror activity in Nigeria in 2022 [GTI]
Terror activity in Nigeria in 2022 [GTI] Pulse Nigeria

The fall in terrorism puts Nigeria eighth on the list of the most terrorised countries globally in 2022, dropping from sixth in 2021. The country ranked fourth most terrorised in the world between 2017 and 2020, and second in 2016 and 2015 when Muhammadu Buhari took over as democratic president.

Muhammadu Buhari promised to completely crush Boko Haram when he became president in 2015, but his victory isn't complete yet eight years later [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]
Muhammadu Buhari promised to completely crush Boko Haram when he became president in 2015, but his victory isn't complete yet eight years later [Bernard Menigault/Alamy] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the uplifting outlook on Nigeria's war against terrorism, five of the deadliest terror attacks across the world last year happened in the country.

The deadliest one took place in Borno State where ISWAP killed at least 50 civilians the group accused of reporting their movements to security forces. It was the 11th deadliest terror attack anywhere in the world.

Nigeria is still in the top 10 list of the most terrorised countries in the world [GTI]
Nigeria is still in the top 10 list of the most terrorised countries in the world [GTI] Pulse Nigeria

Three of the other four attacks also happened in Borno, where 60% of all terror-related attacks in Nigeria took place in 2022. The fifth deadliest attack, which claimed 20 lives, took place in Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

ISWAP is still considered the greatest terror threat to Nigerians, and the group caused 211 deaths in 2022, its lowest in two years.

Despite the drop, the group's lethality also rose for the first time in two years from just over three deaths per attack in 2021 to almost 3.6 deaths per attack last year.

The main Boko Haram has declined over the years and its attacks dropped by half in 2022, but the group was still responsible for 72 deaths.

"This is the lowest number of attacks by the group for over a decade," the GTI report noted.

Top 10 most terrorised countries in the world [GTI]
Top 10 most terrorised countries in the world [GTI] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The other group held responsible for terrorism in Nigeria is the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group in the southeast region. The Nigerian government branded the group a terrorist organisation in 2017 despite its protestations that it only wants the region to peacefully split from Nigeria.

"They were responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in 2022, an increase from 26 attacks and 34 deaths the year prior," the report noted.

Globally, terror attacks dropped by 28% and deaths dropped by 9% in 2022, but the attacks became more deadly. An average of 1.7 people died per attack last year compared to 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021.

Global distribution of deaths by terrorism in the past 15 years [GTI]
Global distribution of deaths by terrorism in the past 15 years [GTI] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Afghanistan remained the most terrorised country in the world for the fourth year running since it moved into the top spot in 2019.

Despite the significant drop in terror activities in Nigeria and Niger, the Sahel region was the most affected by terrorism in 2022. The region comprises parts of both countries as well as parts of Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, and Senegal.

"Deaths in the Sahel constituted 43% of the global total in 2022, compared to just 1% in 2007," the report noted.

Attacks and deaths by terrorism by region in the past 15 years [GTI]
Attacks and deaths by terrorism by region in the past 15 years [GTI] Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria finished behind Burkina Faso, Somalia and Mali who ranked first, second and third respectively on the list of the most terrorised countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Globally, they ranked second, third and fourth respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GTI uses TerrorismTracker, a database that tracks every terrorist incident reported in open sources, to compile its annual reports, produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is a News Editor at Pulse with focus on all things good, bad, and ugly about Nigerian affairs. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria drops from 6th to 8th most terrorised country in the world

Nigeria drops from 6th to 8th most terrorised country in the world

INEC denies appointing former Lagos Commissioner as head of ICT

INEC denies appointing former Lagos Commissioner as head of ICT

Court rejects request to compel CCB to release INEC Chair’s asset declaration forms

Court rejects request to compel CCB to release INEC Chair’s asset declaration forms

More PDP groups join APC in Oyo, vow to unseat Makinde on Saturday

More PDP groups join APC in Oyo, vow to unseat Makinde on Saturday

Sanwo-Olu donates ₦100m to traders at Akere Market after fire incident

Sanwo-Olu donates ₦100m to traders at Akere Market after fire incident

Borno CAN denies endorsing PDP candidate Mohammed for governor

Borno CAN denies endorsing PDP candidate Mohammed for governor

Man rides bicycle from Katsina to Lagos to celebrate Tinubu's victory

Man rides bicycle from Katsina to Lagos to celebrate Tinubu's victory

Religion, ethnicity decided presidential, NASS elections - Gbajabiamila

Religion, ethnicity decided presidential, NASS elections - Gbajabiamila

Why Oro festival won't affect gov election on Saturday - Oba Elegushi

Why Oro festival won't affect gov election on Saturday - Oba Elegushi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

Yakub Mahmood

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC