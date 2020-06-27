The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Friday, June 26, 2020, that the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, Abuja and 17 other states.

According to the agency, 259 more cases were detected in Lagos, 76 in Oyo, 69 in Katsina, 66 Delta, and 46 in Rivers.

In Ogun, 23 more cases were confirmed, 22 each in Edo and Osun, 21 in Ebonyi, 20 in Abuja, 16 in Kaduna, Ondo and 10 in Imo.

Other states with new cases of coronavirus include; Imo-9 Abia-9 Gombe-5 Plateau-4 Bauchi-4 Ekiti-2 Anambra-1.

The NCDC’s updates on Friday also showed that 8,253 patients have been discharged while 554 people have died as a result of the pandemic.