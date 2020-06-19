Nigeria has yet again recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in one day with 745 new cases announced on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

In its daily update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported the new cases in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As usual, the bulk of the new cases were detected in Lagos as 280 more cases were confirmed in the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, followed by Oyo state with 103 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Lagos now stands at 7,896.

The NCDC also reported 72 more cases in Ebonyi, 60 in Abuja, 46 in Imo, 34 in Edo, 33 in Delta, 25 in Rivers, 23 in Kaduna, 16 in Ondo and 12 in Katsina.

Other states with new cases of the disease are; Kano (10), Bauchi (8), Borno (7), Kwara (5), Gombe (4) Sokoto (2), Enugu (2), Yobe (1), Osun (1) Nasarawa (1).

Nigeria also recorded six more deaths as the number of coronavirus deaths in the country rose to 475.

On a positive note, 340 patients recovered from the virus and have been discharged from isolation centres. This brings the total of discharged cases to 6,307.