Niger Government pays N400m backlog of 2019/2020 debt to NECO

Hajiya Hannatu Salihu, the state Commissioner of Education, disclosed this during the screening of the 2022 budget proposal of the ministry by House Committee on Education in Minna on Monday.

She said that about N8 billion was appropriated by the lawmakers for the basic and secondary education subsector.

Salihu said in terms of overall performance, the ministry was able to access about N3.1 billion representing 38 per cent of the budgetary provision as at November 2021.

She noted that the ministry had difficulties in accessing funds to execute planned projects and other government operations.