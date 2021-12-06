RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Government pays N400m backlog of 2019/2020 debt to NECO

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Part payment has also been made for the 2021 NECO examination.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government]
Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government]

The Niger State Government says it has paid over N400 million backlog of 2019/2020 debt owed the National Examination Council (NECO) and part payment for the 2021 NECO examination.

Recommended articles

Hajiya Hannatu Salihu, the state Commissioner of Education, disclosed this during the screening of the 2022 budget proposal of the ministry by House Committee on Education in Minna on Monday.

She said that about N8 billion was appropriated by the lawmakers for the basic and secondary education subsector.

Salihu said in terms of overall performance, the ministry was able to access about N3.1 billion representing 38 per cent of the budgetary provision as at November 2021.

She noted that the ministry had difficulties in accessing funds to execute planned projects and other government operations.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that about N5.107 billion had been proposed as 2022 budget for the ministry.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Niger Government pays N400m backlog of 2019/2020 debt to NECO

Niger Government pays N400m backlog of 2019/2020 debt to NECO

Yahaya Bello gets another endorsement to run for President in 2023

Yahaya Bello gets another endorsement to run for President in 2023

'I facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for constituents' - Sen Dadu'ut

'I facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for constituents' - Sen Dadu'ut

FG says no economic development without transportation

FG says no economic development without transportation

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to students in host communities

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to students in host communities

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]