New Alaafin of Oyo selection process suffers further setback

Ima Elijah

9 royal families are protesting that it would be unfair to appoint a new Alaafin while the court case is still pending.

Late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 (IndependentNG)

They argue that they too are entitled to the stool, which became vacant due to the demise of the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi III. The monarch ruled for 52 years and passed away at the age of 83.

Despite the shortlisting of 119 aspirants, only 57 of them were interviewed, and there have been ongoing court challenges to the selection process.

Recently, the nine royal families spoke to the press, urging the state governor, Seyi Makinde, not to approve the appointment of a new monarch until the court case is resolved. They argued that it would be unfair to appoint a new Alaafin while the court case is still pending.

The families are Adeitan, Olanite, Tella Agbojulogun, Tella Okitipapa, Adediran Ese Apata, Adesokan Baba Idode, Adesiyan, Abidekun, and Adelabu Baba Ibadan. They claim that they have been marginalised for too long and that it is time to end the years of discrimination in the selection process of the Alaafin of Oyo.

The head of princes in Oyo, Baba Iyaji, submitted all the applications to the Bashorun of Oyo, after a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy in conjunction with Atiba Local Government directed the Baba Iyaji to attend to only Agunloye ruling house.

However, it appears that the process has encountered a significant challenge as the nine royal families in the town have claimed that they have been sidelined, and there is a pending court case challenging the selection process.

Prince Adesina Afolabi from the Adeitan royal family has disclosed that the nine families have approached the court to declare the 1976 report as the only legal instrument in the selection of a new Alaafin.

He has urged the government to respect the autonomy of the traditional institution until the court case is resolved, ensuring that the selection process is transparent and just, as stipulated by the law.

The inclusion of the nine Atiba children in the selection process is necessary, according to the families, to promote equity, fairness, and inclusiveness in the community.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

