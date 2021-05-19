RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NECO reschedules 2021 common entrance examinations

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges from May 29 to June 5.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Azeez Sani, NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sani enjoined candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new date for the examination.

He said that registration of candidates would continue until the new date of the examination, while advising candidates, parents and guardians to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.

