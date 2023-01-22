NDLEA seizes 1.7m Tramadol pills, arrests visually-impaired grandpa

“When the store was opened, a total of 1,645,560 pills of Tramadol in 100mg, 200mg and 225mg, were recovered.

“Another 60,000 pills of 250mg Tramadol were recovered from a wanted drug dealer, Diugwu Alphonsus in Bariga area of Lagos State on the same day.

“Raids carried out at Akala area in Mushin on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 20 led to the recovery of 781.7kgs of Indian hemp,’’ Babafemi stated.

In another development, NDLEA took a visually-impaired 67-year-old grandpa, Mr Aliyu Adebiyi, of Sokoto village, Owena Ijesa, in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun into custody on Jan. 20.

Operatives found 234kg of Indian hemp in his house.

“In his statement, he said a drug dealer kept the consignment with him for a fee of N6,000 per month and paid for three months upfront.

“Similarly, a leper notorious for drug dealing, Haruna Abdullahi (45), was arrested at Garko town, in Kano State on Jan. 19.

“NDLEA recovered 2.2kg of Indian hemp and various quantities of Diazepam and Exol from him,’’ the NDLEA spokesman also stated.

Babafemi added that no less than 370kg of Indian hemp were recovered from one sawmill at Ilale, Owo in Ondo State when operatives stormed the industrial plant following credible intelligence.

In Edo, 261kg of illicit substances were seized from a suspect, Uche Monday at Uneme-Osu, Ososo Road in Akoko Edo area of the state.

From a bush at Okpela fertiliser community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo, NDLEA also evacuated 74kg of Indian hemp.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA operatives raided Lugbe area of the FCT on Jan. 16 following credible intelligence that a dealer was operating in a batcher on the outskirt of the town.

He added that a search of the batcher led to the recovery of 42.9kg of Indian hemp. 15grams of cocaine, and 137grams of Methamphetamine.