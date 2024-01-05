ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA Kaduna seizes 13.6 tonnes of illicit substances, arrests 1,005 in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Operatives of the agency arrested 1,005 suspects, 965 males and 40 females, seized illicit substances weighing 13,623.204kg.

The State Commander of the agency, Samaila Danmalam, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Kaduna when he reviewed its activities for the preceding year.

Danmalam said In the past year, operatives of the agency arrested 1,005 suspects, 965 males and 40 females, seized illicit substances grossly weighing 13,623.204kilogrammes (13.6 tonnes). He explained that 186 illicit drug joints were dismantled in 2023.

The substances seized included cannabis sativa, cocaine, methamphetamine, tramadol, heroin and other psychotropic substances.

“The command equally secured the conviction of 57 drug offenders.

"n addition, 153 suspects were charged to court while 19 vehicles were forfeited,” Danmalam added.

According to him, the command appreciated the importance of awareness creation to the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. He said, “The command intensified drug demand reduction activities which led to the rehabilitation of 42 drug dependent persons, ensuring their reintegration back to mainstream society, with about 200 drug users counselled.

“Furthermore, in sensitizing the citizens of the state, 34 campaigns and programmes were presented, targeting 47,615 participants across the state.”

The commander said that the devastating effects of drug abuse transcends individuals, manifests in homes and spirals the larger society hence the need for a renewed commitment.

Danmalam called on all to key into the fight against the drug pandemic by shunning drug abuse and illicit trafficking, keeping watchful eyes over wards and providing timely information to the command on illicit drug activities.

The state command appreciates the state government, royal fathers, sister agencies, NGOs, the media and the citizens of the state for the support accorded to the command with a call for sustenance,” Danmalam stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

