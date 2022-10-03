NDLEA discovers 13 million Tramadol pills in a Lekki mansion.

The NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a terse statement on Monday, October 3, 2022.

According to him, the mansion belonged to a drug baron who is now in the custody of the agency.

He said the agency recovered 13 million pills of Tramadol 225mg from the mansion.

“Another VGC drug bust! As massive and beautiful as this mansion located in highbrow VGC Lekki Lagos (pictured here) looks, it’s not occupied by humans but used to warehouse over 13 million pills of Tramadol 225mg by another billionaire drug baron now in custody of @ndlea_nigeria. Details coming in a statement shortly,” he said.

This is coming days after a warehouse where cocaine was stored was discovered in the Ikorodu area of the state.