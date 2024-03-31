ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that the owner of a consignment of illicit drugs intercepted along Zaria-Kano road, Bakura Goni, was arrested at Mile 2 market in Lagos on Tuesday, March 26.

NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests
NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests

Recommended articles

Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that three suspects: James Thank god; Wisdom James and Akpa Festus were arrested on Thursday, March 28, in connection with the farms.

Meanwhile, 278kg of the same substance going to Idoani in Ondo state was recovered during a raid on Oloma-Okpe forest, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA), Edo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, at least, 127.5kg of cannabis, loaded in a Volkswagen Vento saloon car marked, NTT 215 AA, was recovered along Isua/Kabba road, Idoani area of Ose LGA, Ondo State.

In another development, Babafemi said that a 30-year-old female suspect, Chinasa Christopher, was arrested with 400 bottles of codeine syrup in the Sabon Gari area of Kano.

Babafemi said that the owner of a consignment of illicit drugs intercepted along Zaria-Kano road, Bakura Goni, was arrested at Mile 2 market in Lagos on Tuesday, March 26.

He said that Goni, caught during a follow-up operation, had been flown to Kano to face charges.

“The consignment, consisting of cannabis and tramadol, weighing 73.8kg, was earlier seized in a truck conveying it from Lagos to Kano,“ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyetola’s aide says Aregbesola may not survive political feud in Osun

Oyetola’s aide says Aregbesola may not survive political feud in Osun

APC women leader suspended for criticising Kaduna Governor

APC women leader suspended for criticising Kaduna Governor

3 UNICAL students kidnapped from the school's hostels inside the campus

3 UNICAL students kidnapped from the school's hostels inside the campus

NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests

NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests

We're all prisoners in our nation - Obi tells Onitsha inmates during Easter visit

We're all prisoners in our nation - Obi tells Onitsha inmates during Easter visit

Chief Imam of Kebbi's oldest Mosque resigns amid rumoured conflict over money

Chief Imam of Kebbi's oldest Mosque resigns amid rumoured conflict over money

Prove Tinubu's minister gave palliatives to bandits or face prosecution - APC to PDP

Prove Tinubu's minister gave palliatives to bandits or face prosecution - APC to PDP

Police arrest fake soldier declared wanted by the military

Police arrest fake soldier declared wanted by the military

NDLEA seizes consignment of psychoactive substances hidden in noodles in Bayelsa

NDLEA seizes consignment of psychoactive substances hidden in noodles in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

A cross-section of students in a Nigerian school

Education is dying in Nigeria, people no longer read books – Afenifere leader

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General

Bandits release 287 Kaduna schoolchildren after 16 days in captivity

Bandits release Kaduna schoolchildren after 16 days in captivity