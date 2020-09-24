The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

According to the agency, the new cases were confirmed in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In its latest updates on the management of COVID-19 cases in the country, the NCDC said 31 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, the state with the highest number of infections, followed by Gombe and Kaduna, both recording 18 new cases.

In Abuja, 15 new cases were detected, 14 in Rivers while Imo, Kwara, and Oyo all recorded three cases.

While Bayelsa and Ogun recorded two cases, Edo and Osun recorded one case each.

The NCDC updates also showed that so far, 48,985 patients have been discharged from treatment centres while 1,102 deaths have also been recorded in the country.