Spokesperson of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, has dismissed reports that a helicopter was shot down by terrorists in Borno State.

Some media organisations had reported that the helicopter was shot down by Boko Haram jihadists in the Banki area of Borno early on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The helicopter was reported to have had Nigerien details, and five people were reported dead.

However, Air Commodore Daramola said on Tuesday evening that no helicopter was shot down.

He said a helicopter belonging to the United Nations (UN) had been on a mission to Banki and made a successful return to Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

"No helicopter was shot down. No helicopter crashed in Borno State today," he said.

The UN's Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria (OCHA) also dismissed the report late on Tuesday.

"Please refrain from sharing any unconfirmed information," the agency said.

Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities since the group's insurgency escalated in 2009.