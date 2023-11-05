NAF airstrikes hit terrorists’ hideouts in Northeast, Northwest

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the operations were coordinated in collaboration with the land component and other security agencies within the operational theatres.

He said the troops had ensured that terrorists, insurgents and other criminal elements operating in the two regions did not constitute significant security threats to innocent citizens within the regions.

In the North East, Gabkwet said the precision air strikes by the Air Component of OPHK on Nov. 3, led to the elimination of several terrorists at their meeting point near Degbawa, a reclusive location within the Mandara Mountains in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the air strikes were called for after intelligence revealed the sighting of some key terrorists’ figures and their foot soldiers arriving at the location for a probable meeting.

According to him, their gathering in large numbers raised concerns, thus necessitating the need for an air interdiction on the location with devastating outcomes for the terrorists.

“An assessment of the location after the strike revealed several terrorists were indeed eliminated.

“According to several sources, the particular location was carefully chosen by the terrorists to evade being easily detected, especially by NAF aircraft.

“The outcome of the strike, however, proved the terrorists wrong as their nefarious plans to meet were detected, thus leading to the success of the air strike.

“The sources also noted that this strike was a major setback for the terrorists who have, of late, been at the receiving end of the air and land components of OPHK,” he said.

NAF spokesman said that there were also strong indications that the terrorists were responsible for the recent attack on some locals in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe on Oct. 31.

He said the terrorists had planned to meet to review the attack as well as plan the next line of attack on innocent civilians and other vulnerable targets.

In the North West, Gabkwet said the Air Component of OPHD has on Nov. 1, conducted a series of successful airstrikes in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, targeting the hideout of a notorious terrorist kingpin, Babaru.

According to him, Babaru has been implicated in numerous acts of terrorism and banditry across Kankara and adjacent LGAs in Katsina State.

He said that the Babaru was involved in the massacre of over 100 residents of Gidan Gari and Yarmai-Yadiya villages in Bakori Local Government Area on Feb. 2.

According to him, the airstrikes destroyed Babaru’s hideout and eliminated several terrorists, though there was no confirmation if Babaru was among those neutralised.

Gabkwet said the air strikes were also carried out at the enclave of a terrorist kingpin known as Mai Solar in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

According to him, the air strikes took out clusters of enclaves used as hideouts by the kingpin and his cohorts at the location.

