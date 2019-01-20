Deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has cautioned leaders in the South-South region against interfering in the trial of Justice Walter Onnoghen over none declaration of some of his assets as required by law.

Southern governors had advised Onnoghen not to show up in court alleging that the trial was a move to replace him with someone from the north.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, January 20, 2019, Nabena said the attempt to give Justice Onnoghen's prosecution at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) an ethnic colouration is dangerous, unacceptable and totally misplaced.

The deputy spokesman of the ruling party noted that Onnoghen had accepted his failure to declare his assets.

"The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has already confirmed inadvertent discrepancy in his asset declaration, although the law says ignorantia legis neminem excusat (meaning: ignorance of law excuses no one)," Nabena said.

"The right and proper thing is to allow the CCT or any other empowered judicial body look at the allegation contained in the petition, consider Justice Onnoghen's defence and take a judicial decision.

"Resorting to blackmail, ethnic coloration, inciting statements and threats to sabotage the country's economic assets by the South South leaders, Niger Delta agitators and South South governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the legitimate prosecution must be condemned by all.

"They will be held responsible for any breakdown of the peace in the Niger Delta that has sustained since the advent of the President Muhammad Buhari government.

"The fight against corruption and ensuring the rule of law is blind to ethnic, religious, social, economic and political standing of whoever is accused or indicted for breach of our laws," he reiterated.

Citing a court decision, Nganjiwa vs FRN (2017)LPELR-43391(CA), Nabena dismissed arguments of the jurisdiction of the Code of Conduct Tribunal to entertain the petition against the Chief Justice of Nigeria without recourse to the National Judicial Commission.

Nabena who was absent at the CCT on Monday, January 14, 2019, was represented by 97 lawyers.

Led by Justice Wole Olanipekun, the lawyera argued that Danladi Umar-led CCT lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The matter was adjourned to Tuesday, January 22, 2019.