Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ex-SURE-P boss testifies against former Gov. Shema in N5.7b fraud case

Ex-SURE-P boss testifies against former Gov. Shema in N5.7b fraud case

The former special adviser testified at the resumed hearing of a fraud case against Shema.

  • Published:
Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema play Ex-SURE-P boss testifies against former Gov. Shema in N5.7b fraud case (The Cable)

Mr Nasiru Ingawa, Special Adviser to ex-Gov. Ibrahim Shema of Katsina State on SURE-P, on Tuesday told a Federal High Court in Katsina how Shema allegedly directed him to use about N5.7 billion state SURE-P funds for politics during his tenure.

The former special adviser testified at the resumed hearing of a fraud case against Shema.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shema is standing trial before the court on a 26- count charge bordering on fraud, in contravention of Section 15(2d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011, as amended.

The offences are punishable under Section 15 (3) of the Act.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred the charges.

Ingawa told the court that he was the Special Adviser to Shema on SURE-P (Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme) from June, 2014, to May, 2015.

“I remember him (Shema) telling me that we were going to use the funds for politics and that we would extract our savings from there,’’ he said.

He said that the duo wrote memos for certain programmes and used half of the money, while the remaining half went into savings.

Ingawa also said that the department made direct purchases from which a certain percentage would go into savings.

He added that sometimes, they wrote memos for programmes not implemented at all.

"The tradition is that I had to sit down and discuss with him on any programme; if he agreed, he would instruct me on exactly how much the savings should be from that programme,’’ he said.

The witness testified that, sometimes, he gave the funds to Shema directly, while some other times, he (Shema) instructed him who to give.

"All money from SURE-P account were withdrawn in cash, with the exception of few programmes which the withdrawal was done with cheques,’’ he said.

After the evidence, the prosecution counsel, Mr O. I. Uket, applied for adjournment, which the defence counsel did not object to.

Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari adjourned the case to Jan. 14, 2019, for continuation of trial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

N11b Fraud Court fixes May 30, for continuation of ex-gov Shema’s trial
Alleged N5.7bn SURE-P fraud: Court grants ex-gov Shema bail
Ibrahim Shema Ex Katsina Gov in trouble for allegedly stealing N5B SURE-P money
Shema Ex governor insists he didn’t steal N11B
Aminu Masari Katsina Gov tells Pulse how he dealt with killer herdsmen
PDP Opposition party says it's sorry, begs for another chance
N11bn fraud Court to hear case against Shema, 3 others on April 10
These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban list
Nyame 5 other ex-governors facing corruption trials in court
President Buhari's travel ban list, explained

Local

Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained
Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained
Buhari says Ganduje is a responsible leader
Buhari says Ganduje is a responsible leader
Ooni of Ife is sad over political tension in Ekiti
2019 general elections: Ooni of Ife urges Nigerians to support INEC
A group known as the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has condemned the comment made by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami regarding the release of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dauki.
FG applies to try Dasuki in absentia over alleged illegal arms possession
X
Advertisement