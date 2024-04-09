Officials are confused about a mysterious illness killing people in Sokoto

According to Dr Jide Idris, Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the strange illness was reported to the agency on March 21, 2024.

"The illness manifested with symptoms such as abdominal distension, fever, vomiting, and weight loss, primarily afflicting children aged four to 13, along with some adults.

"Already, the NCDC has deployed a National Rapid Response Team (NRRT), to collaborate with the State Ministry of Health to investigate the matter.

"So far, 164 suspected cases have been identified across six wards in Isa Local Government, resulting in four tragic fatalities.

"Notably, this is not the first occurrence as a similar incident was documented in 2023. That one went without a conclusive diagnosis," he said.

Despite initial clinical assessments ruling out infectious origins, he said the search for causative factors continues, including heavy metal testing.

"Results indicate varying levels of lead and chromium in blood samples, prompting scrutiny of local activities such as mining and agricultural practices involving chemical usage.

"The collaborative efforts extend beyond health institutions, encompassing government agencies, research bodies, and community stakeholders.

"At the moment, security challenges hamper access to affected areas, complicating response efforts," he said.

As investigation into the disease continues, the NCDC boss has urged vigilance within affected communities, emphasising prompt reporting of symptoms to healthcare facilities or designated authorities.