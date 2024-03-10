Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

The Secretary-General of JNI, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, made the call in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Aliyu said, “We also urge the government most especially the Office of the National Security Adviser and Director-General, Department of State Security, to as a matter of national interest and stability do more to prosecute all the perpetrators of heinous crimes against humanity.

”Taking into account recent most unfortunate abductions at Ngala IDP camp, Borno state and Government Secondary School Kuriga and Kuriga Primary School in Kaduna State, as well as taking appropriate action against informants and their cohorts.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, JNI, Muhammad Sa’ad felicitates the Muslim Ummah on the forthcoming Ramadan (1445AH/2024).”

According to him, without a doubt, the 2024 Ramadan fast is coming at the eve of many economic challenges, with so many uncertainties.

He quoted the Sultan as calling on the political leadership in Nigeria to be very merciful, just as the Prophet (SAW) was more merciful and generous in the blessed month.

Aliyu reminded the Muslims,” With every hardship comes relief and ease. Patience is central in difficult times.”

He, therefore, called on the Muslims to intensify prayers for the economic prosperity of Nigeria and its citizens, as well as the restoration of law and order.

“Ramadan is the month wherein the night of decree is witnessed, also known as the night of destiny and majesty.

“We are expected to perform all spiritual acts associated with Ramadan, the very best we can and soul-search our respective selves over our undertakings.

“We must rise above board and do the right things; prayers alone without proportionate good deeds may not guarantee our supplications being answered,“ he said.

Aliyu said that hoarding of essential commodities used during the Ramadan fast to create artificial scarcity, which invariably affects the supply chain of goods, was uncharitable and evil.

“Mores so, considering that the month of Ramadan is commencing soon, we call on governments at all levels, as well as philanthropists and the wealthy to pay Zakat so as to assist in making life bearable to the downtrodden and the indigents.

“Businessmen and women are implored to review downward the prices of goods and services as an act of generosity, such that every ordinary man could at least afford his or her basic needs.

“Ramadan Tafsir must be observed with decorum, candour and fear of God, such that they will actually be the guiding light of the society and their voices will make the desired impact on the Ummah at any point in time.

“But, if they choose to be agents of politicians- cum-mischief and get themselves involved in mediocrity, surely the citizens will never take them seriously even on religious matters, talk-less on worldly matters,“ he said.

Aliyu called on the government at all levels to intensify efforts to end the rising trend of drug and substance abuse menace, as there was a strong correlation between drug, substance abuse and crimes.

He also called on all those who have taken up arms against the State to, in the spirit of Ramadan, fear their standing before God in a condition of degradation, and permanently silence the guns and threats for peace and security to reign in Nigeria.

Aliyu urged the Muslims to make proper plans towards the recitation of the glorious Qur’an, and optimally utilise the Ramadan period for good deeds.