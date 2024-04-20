ADVERTISEMENT
Movie in the Park collaborates with Yhemo Lee for the All Black Edition

News Agency Of Nigeria

This time, the biggest outdoor event in Nigeria is teaming up with actor and entertainer Yhemo Lee for an All Black theme.

Attendees can expect an electrifying afterparty, a cash prize to the best dressed, networking opportunities, and freebies from sponsors. This edition's headliner, Yhemo Lee, expressed his excitement, saying, "I'm thrilled to catch up with fans as we all sit down to watch a movie under the stars."

He added, "Anyone and everyone can come to MIP. So bring your friends, parents, girlfriend, boyfriends, even side chicks. Let's have a good time!"

Bello Bisola, one of the MIP team members said, "We are more than happy to do this edition with Yhemo Lee. He brings a new face and adds something extra to the already exciting MIP atmosphere, and we can't wait for attendees to experience it."

"Yhemo Lee has a great community behind him, this collaboration allows us expand our demographic reach as it exposes us to a new audience", Ihechi Opara, the curator added.

This All Black Edition is powered by Bangbet and set to hold on May 4th at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, VI. Some of the sponsors include Pepsi, MTN, Munch IT, Palmpay, Oraimo, Trophy, Trace, Haix Media, TVC Communications, Brila FM, HotFM, Clout Africa, Twenties Tribe, Zikoko and Pulse.

