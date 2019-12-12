Suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, has returned to Instagram after meeting his bail conditions.

Recall that the internet was divided on October 22, 2019, following the popular Dubai-based Nigerian’s arrest.

As reported on Pulse, the Instagram celebrity who’s known for flaunting wads of foreign currencies on his page, was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as he made to board a flight from Abuja to Dubai.

Following his arrest, Mompha was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged fraud and money laundering. [EFCC/Facebook]

After being detained for several weeks in EFCC custody, Mompha regained his freedom on Wednesday, December 11, following the perfection of his bail conditions.

Speaking on his arrest, Mompha debunked the rumour that FBI and Interpol were looking for him over fraud-related offences.

According to the Instagram celebrity, the order of his arrest was from a top official of the EFCC in Lagos, who has his travel details.

Mompha explained that when he asked what his offence was, the EFCC insisted that he won’t be told anything until he gets to Lagos.

He said when he got to Lagos on the day of his arrest, he was shown a bank statement and asked about the funds which came in between 2015 and 2017, when he defended.

Mompha added, “To my greatest surprise the next thing they did was to post that i was involved in internet fraud, BEC, cyber fraud and also 51 bank accounts which such never happened and it went viral worldwide.”

On a post on his Instagram page, Mompha asked “what kind of country are we in?”

He further stressed, “nothing like investigation they tried to tarnish my image but God pass them, I was in their custody for 40days which no evidence of fraud was found on me After my lawyer sued Them for keeping me for Long on 22nd of November they gave me my charge sheet for 14 counts on money laundering on a Legit Business i did wit a mobile company in nigeria Now i knw its a crime to be a nigerian, I was shock when i came out to see people calling me different names like fraudster, Criminal, Yahoo boy which i have never defraud anyone or steal from anyone also no petition on me or any one or company reported me." (Sic).

Mompha added that prior to his arrest, he had never met Hamza Koudeih, the Lebanese and one Kayode Phillips who were reportedly arrested as his accomplices.