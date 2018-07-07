Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Military provides free medicare to 784 patients in Taraba

In Taraba Military provides free medicare to 784 patients

Speaking at the occasion in Serti, the Commander of the Brigade, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Bello, said the exercise, which was the third in the state this year, after the ones conducted in  Wukari.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Army provides free medical service to 300 Bakassi IDPs play

Army provides free medical service to 300 Bakassi IDPs

(Standardtelegraph)

The 23 Brigade, Nigeria Army,Yola, on Saturday treated more than 784 patients in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba under its Medical Outreach Programme.

Speaking at the occasion in Serti, the Commander of the Brigade, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Bello, said the exercise, which was the third in the state this year, after the ones conducted in  Wukari and Ibi, was aimed at fostering cordial relationship between the military and civilian population.

Bello said the exercise was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff , Lt-Gen. Turum Buratai, geared towards encouraging cordial relationship with civilians in all areas the military is conducting special operation.

He urged community leaders and the traditional institution to ensure synergy between the two groups so as to support the effort of Federal Government in providing adequate security to citizens.

In his remarks, Capt. Zabur Yusuf, leader of the team, said  that they were undertaking free treatment for ailments such as glaucoma, dental surgery, malaria,  ante-natal services for pregnant women, ultrasound services and other related diseases that are very common in rural areas.

He assured them of the safety of the exercise and urged the people to make the best use of the opportunity provided by accessing free drugs and services.

Also speaking, Commanding Officer of the 20 Model Battalion, Serti, Lt. Col. Sani Adamu, commended the vision of the Chief of Army Staff for upgrading the battalion to a training institution for officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

Adamu said that apart from routine regimental and leaderships courses being undertaken for graduates of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), about 700 officers are currently undergoing six weeks conversion board training in the  barracks in Serti.

He said Buratai had visited the barracks many times since he assumed office,  and also ensured that social amenities were provided.

“New generating sets were provided as the barracks runs 24 hours on diesel,  while the water treatment plant, military hospital, as well as accommodation for both officers and men,have received a boost,” he said.

On his part, the Lamido (paramount ruler)  of Gashaka,  Alhaji Zubairu Hamman-Gabdo,expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for upgrading facilities in the Army Barracks in Serti.

He said the activities of the military in the area has not only increased security of lives and property of his subjects,  but also boosted economic activities in his domain.

Zubairu assured them of continuous cooperation of the traditional council and his subjects.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Herders-Farmers Conflict How FG wants to put a permanent end to crisis...bullet
2 Saraki Supreme Court clears Senate President of corruption chargesbullet
3 Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really meansbullet

Related Articles

Democracy Day 2018 10 Things that would have happened if Military never handed over power
El-Zakzaky We won’t stop protesting despite Police attack, Shiite tells Pulse
Expats Kidnappings in Nigeria 5 high-profile abductions of foreigners in 6 months
World 'ISIS is coming!' how a French company pushed the limits in war-Torn Syria
Politics The military is looking for ways to slow down 'biological time' in order to save wounded soldiers
Politics Here's the full text of Trump's State of the Union address
Slavery in Libya Ghanaians & Nigerians run Libya slave camps, says Cameroonian returnee
Niger Delta Army destroys 46 oil bunker sites
In Gombe, Plateau 250 die of snakebite in 3 weeks over scarcity of anti-venom

Local

President Buhari has reacted the Supreme Court ruling clearing the Senate President, Bukola Saraki of corruption charges.
Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Saraki
President Buhari committed to workers’ welfare – Oshiomhole
Buhari President committed to workers’ welfare – Oshiomhole
Buhari is making a difference in Nigeria - Femi Adesina
Buhari President is making a difference, Nigerians love him – Adesina
Zamfara Killing: Police confirms arrest of 3 suspects
In Zamfara Police confirm killing of district head by unidentified gunmen