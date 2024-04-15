ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military denies shooting civilians in Plateau, calls allegations unfounded

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Coalition of Bokkos Ethnic Youth Nationalities alleged that soldiers shot civilians and compounded the vulnerability of residents of the locality.

Military Task Force of Operation Safe Haven [Leadership News]
Military Task Force of Operation Safe Haven [Leadership News]

Recommended articles

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of the operation denied the allegation in a statement on Monday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Coalition of Bokkos Ethnic Youth Nationalities alleged that soldiers shot civilians and compounded the vulnerability of residents of the locality.

The group, who called for the removal of the Commander of OPSH Step-Up Headquarters 2 in Bokkos, said that the security agencies failed to quell the recent killings in some communities of the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the media officer described the allegation as unfounded and aimed at tarnishing the good image of the military and other security agencies in the state.

He also noted that the claim by the group that security agencies deployed to Bokkos had a confrontation with vigilantes was mischievous, insisting that the personnel were professional while repelling the attack.

"Security agencies were rather preoccupied with restoring normalcy during the confrontations between different ethnic groups on April 13, 2024.

"Kudos should be given to these troops who remained deployed without break for over 72 hours ensuring that the high grounds and other vulnerable communities were dominated in a bid to protect law-abiding citizens.

"Also, the use of sophisticated weapons by the acclaimed vigilante was further buttressed by the discovery of eleven rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition in the possession of the dead militia contrary to claims that he was a vigilante who was using Dane gun to protect his community.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Moreover, the acclaimed vigilante was already dead before the troops arrived the area, therefore, the allegation of killing of the vigilante is a calculated effort to feign weakness and exonerate the dead vigilante from his participation in the attacks and counter reprisals,” he stated.

Zhakom further said that the call by the group for the removal of its set-up commander in Bokkos was malicious and aimed at dampening the morale of troops in carrying out their lawful duties.

"The call is not unconnected with the increased tempo of operations carried out by troops under the command of the senior officer which has denied criminal elements on both sides of the divide the freedom of action.

"The desperation of the petitioners may have been aggravated by the impartial stance of the commander during the attack which is already given a religious connotation to stir sentiment and instigate spillover to other parts of Plateau.

"It is of utmost importance to stress the risks associated with desperate attempts to galvanise negative public opinion against security agencies taking into account the risks it poses.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Notwithstanding the deliberate efforts to cast aspersion on our personnel, security agencies will continue to take proactive steps to prevent breakdown of law and order in our joint operations area,” he said.

The media officer, however, called on residents of the state to support the military and other security agencies in their bid to ensure a peaceful Plateau.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill

Lady responds to Pastor Enenche's accusation of false testimony at Dunamis

Lady responds to Pastor Enenche's accusation of false testimony at Dunamis

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

BREAKING: APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje suspended from party

BREAKING: APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje suspended from party

Troops, vigilantes arrest suspect supplying weapons to terrorists in Taraba

Troops, vigilantes arrest suspect supplying weapons to terrorists in Taraba

Pastor Enenche suffers backlash for wrongly accusing church member of fake testimony

Pastor Enenche suffers backlash for wrongly accusing church member of fake testimony

Edo govt demolishes security post of impeached deputy governor's residence

Edo govt demolishes security post of impeached deputy governor's residence

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges

The Ounje Eko scheme was launched by the Lagos State Govt to as a food palliative scheme for Lagosians.

Over 80k people benefitted from Lagos discounted food market in Surulere - Market leader

Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu [Twitter:@edu_betta]

EFCC recovers ₦30bn in Betta Edu’s case, investigates over 50 bank accounts