Metuh wants Tinubu to adopt political solution to resolve Nnamdi Kanu's case

This according to him would be a major step to restore lasting peace in the Southeast Region.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Metuh commended the president for his positive posture and commitment towards the peace, development and stability of the Southeast.

He urged him to end the restiveness in the region by implementing a political solution through the release of Nnamdi Kanu from incarceration.

Describing President Tinubu as “a long-standing democrat and listening leader who deeply understands the sensibilities and nuances of all social segments of the country” Metuh urged him to deploy his Pan Nigeria skills to engage and end the in the South East.

“It is against this backdrop that I make this passionate plea to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to adopt a political solution that will lead to the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a major step to restoring lasting peace in the South East Region of the country, he said.

“President Tinubu has shown positive posture and commitment towards the peace, stability and development of the South East. I humbly urge him to further deploy his Pan Nigeria skills to engage and end the restiveness in the South East through a political solution that involves dialogue, understanding and release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He maintained that the continued detention of Kanu and the use of military options or force as instituted by the last administration under President Buhari did not help.

Metuh said such a move only opened the space for vicious interests who have hijacked “the genuine and peaceful aspiration of the people to unleash violence, killing and harassment of innocent citizens, wanton destruction of property and dislocation of social and economic life in the region.”

Metuh restated that the “Igbos are peace-loving, law-abiding, entrepreneurial and hardworking people but whose belief in justice, equity and fairness is largely misunderstood.”