Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Metuh wants Tinubu to adopt political solution to resolve Nnamdi Kanu's case

Bayo Wahab

Metuh asked Tinubu to end the restiveness in the region by implementing a political solution through the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Olisa Metuh, Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Punch]
Olisa Metuh, Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Punch]

Recommended articles

This according to him would be a major step to restore lasting peace in the Southeast Region.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Metuh commended the president for his positive posture and commitment towards the peace, development and stability of the Southeast.

He urged him to end the restiveness in the region by implementing a political solution through the release of Nnamdi Kanu from incarceration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing President Tinubu as “a long-standing democrat and listening leader who deeply understands the sensibilities and nuances of all social segments of the country” Metuh urged him to deploy his Pan Nigeria skills to engage and end the in the South East.

It is against this backdrop that I make this passionate plea to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to adopt a political solution that will lead to the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a major step to restoring lasting peace in the South East Region of the country, he said.

President Tinubu has shown positive posture and commitment towards the peace, stability and development of the South East. I humbly urge him to further deploy his Pan Nigeria skills to engage and end the restiveness in the South East through a political solution that involves dialogue, understanding and release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He maintained that the continued detention of Kanu and the use of military options or force as instituted by the last administration under President Buhari did not help.

Metuh said such a move only opened the space for vicious interests who have hijacked “the genuine and peaceful aspiration of the people to unleash violence, killing and harassment of innocent citizens, wanton destruction of property and dislocation of social and economic life in the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Metuh restated that the “Igbos are peace-loving, law-abiding, entrepreneurial and hardworking people but whose belief in justice, equity and fairness is largely misunderstood.”

He, however, urged the youth of the Southeast to shun all destructive tendencies and acts that tend to shut down local enterprises in the region and open the space for vicious anti-people interests to afflict the people.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner

Kano Governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner

IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

I’ll govern Senegal with humility – 44-year old President-elect Bassirou Faye vows

I’ll govern Senegal with humility – 44-year old President-elect Bassirou Faye vows

Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa

Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa

Metuh wants Tinubu to adopt political solution to resolve Nnamdi Kanu's case

Metuh wants Tinubu to adopt political solution to resolve Nnamdi Kanu's case

10,000 orphans receive 66 cows from Senator Yari for Ramadan celebrations

10,000 orphans receive 66 cows from Senator Yari for Ramadan celebrations

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

HPV Vaccine administered in secondary schools [Punch Newspapers]

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. [AriseTV]

Nnamdi Kanu prefers to be sent to Kuje prison instead of DSS facility