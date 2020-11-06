The Lagos judicial panel of inquiry is currently playing closed circuit TV footage from the Lekki shooting of October 20, 2020.

In line with a presidential directive, state governments set up judicial panels to probe decades of police brutality in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that engulfed the nation.

Two weeks after the protests grounded the nation's economy, armed soldiers stormed one of the protest grounds in Lekki and shot into a crowd of peaceful protesters after the lights were turned off.

The Lagos state government and the army have denied being behind the shooting.

#EndSARS protesters in Alausa, Lagos observe candle light ceremony for victims of police brutality on Friday, October 16, 2020

One of the terms of reference of the Lagos judicial panel is a probe of the Lekki shooting.

During its sitting on Friday, November 6, 2020 the panel obtained footage of the incident from the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

Doris Okuwobi, the chairperson of the panel, granted approval for the footage to be played after hearing from counsels.

The #EndSARS demonstrators demanded for an end to decades of police brutality and extra judicial killings perpetrated by elite police units like the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which the presidency has since disbanded.