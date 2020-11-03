The Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operator of the Lekki toll gate, has tendered video footage of October 20, 2020 before the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry.

Soldiers had arrived the Lekki toll on the night and shot into a crowd of peaceful protesters after the lights were turned off.

The protesters had been calling for an end to police brutality with the 'End SARS' rallying cry. Similar protests were staged nationwide and in the diaspora.

The government has rejected words like "massacre" and "killings" in the wake of the incident.

The Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, submitted the video footage on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 to the judicial panel set up to investigate reports of police brutality and extrajudicial killings by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Omomuwa said, “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.”

No shooting captured

Omomuwa added that the three surveillance cameras positioned at Sandfill, Ikoyi Bridge and Chevron, didn't capture the shooting.

He said because of the vandalism and fire at the tolls on the night, some of the cameras were damaged and couldn't capture what transpired.

"The surveillance camera didn't capture the shooting. It stopped recording around 8pm," Omomuwa told the panel.

It would be recalled that the shooting began around 6:45pm.

Omomuwa added that the arson at the Lekki-Ikoyi toll affected the CCTV cameras as well.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had said the shooting was orchestrated by "forces beyond his control."

Sanwo-Olu had also said the surveillance cameras were not removed from the toll as widely reported; and that only the laser cameras which scan cars, were taken out because a curfew had been imposed on the city.

The military high command has denied that its men carried out the shooting.

However, defence headquarters had disclosed that its personnel were deployed to enforce the curfew in Lagos on the day, after they were invited to do so by Governor Sanwo-Olu.