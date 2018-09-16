Pulse.ng logo
Adamawa: lawmaker seeks deployment of security to borders communities

Adamawa Attacks Lawmaker seeks deployment of security to borders communities

  Published: , Refreshed:
Policemen beat up man over roasted yam play Adamawa: lawmaker seeks deployment of security to borders communities (Grand Square Market)

Mrs Sodom Daniel, member representing Numan state constituency in the Adamawa House of Assembly has appealed to the Federal Government to deploy permanent security in communities bordering Taraba and Adamawa states.

The lawmaker said the move would curtail incessant invasion of bandits into the communities.

Daniel made the appeal on Sunday while distributing relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge at Numan 2 Central Primary School.

She alleged that the marauders usually come from a border community called Abare in Taraba to attack Adamawa communities.

She said that most border communities in Adamawa were porous due to absence of security personnel, making its inhabitants prone to attacks.

The lawmaker also commended the state government for provision of relief materials to victims of the recent attacks, but urged it to intensify efforts in securing the lives and property of the people.

Mr. Samuel Bolki, one of the IDPs who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), called on the Federal government to bring to an end the killings and also restore peace to the affected communities to enable them return to their original abodes.

He thanked the lawmaker for identifying and supporting them with items in their moment of need.

NAN reports that over 27 lives were lost and scores sustained various degrees of injuries in the recent attacks that bedeviled the communities.

The communities worst hit are Gon, Bolki, Nzumosu and Yanga.

