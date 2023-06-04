Lawmaker-elect subsidises fertiliser for Zamfara farmers by ₦8,000 per bag

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sale and distribution of the fertilisers took place in Bungudu town, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara on Saturday.

NAN reports that the programme targets 5,000 farmers from the rural communities in Bungudu and Maru local government areas of Zamfara.

Former Zamfara Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga who represented Zubairu at the inauguration said each bag of fertiliser would be sold at N11,000 instead of N19,000, a subsidy of N8,000.

He noted that the gesture aimed at encouraging rural farmers to do more.

“A total of 2,500 bags of fertiliser were provided for the inauguration; more fertiliser and other farming input would be provided to support farmers in the constituency.

“We are naturally blessed with fertile land suitable for farming in Zamfara.

“As representatives of the people it is our responsibility to encourage food production and employment generation through agriculture.

“I believe many farmers, especially in rural communities, are facing challenges before getting fertiliser.

“I hope this intervention will reduce the challenges,’’ the representative of the lawmaker-elect said.

Commenting on the gesture, former Commissioner for Water Resources in Zamfara, Alhaji Sanda Danjari commended Zubairu for reaching out to the people at the grassroots.

“Farmers are grassroots people; they produce food for the people; I believe this will enhance farming in the state.

“I am appealing to beneficiaries to use the gesture judiciously,’’ Danjari said.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Abdullahi Shehu commended the lawmaker-elect for the gesture and said the fertiliser came at the right time.