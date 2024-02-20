Lawmaker clarifies misconceptions on sports betting ban
He explained that his proposed motion aims to review regulations to protect the interests of millions of Nigerians involved in the activity.
Speaking during an interview on ChannelsTV, Nwogu refuted claims of any plans to outlaw sports betting in the country.
He shed light on his recently proposed motion, which is currently undergoing review at the committee level in the National Assembly.
Nwogu explained that the motion aims to initiate a thorough examination of the regulations governing sports betting activities in Nigeria.
The primary objective is to safeguard the interests of the vast number of Nigerians, estimated to be over 64 million, who actively participate in sports betting.
Nwogu noted that his motion also seeks to protect sports betting companies from potential backlash or attacks, particularly from disgruntled individuals who may not win their bets.
The lawmaker explained the importance of raising awareness among sports betting participants about the terms and conditions associated with the activity.
He expressed concerns that existing regulations may not adequately protect players' rights, especially in cases where bets are canceled.
Furthermore, Nwogu advocated for a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework governing sports betting to ensure fairness and transparency for both players and betting companies.
Additionally, he proposed the implementation of age restrictions to prevent underage individuals from accessing sports betting platforms. Nwogu stressed the necessity of robust age verification measures to ensure compliance with legal requirements.
