Lawan’s move is contrary to his party’s earlier position that he would not need the support of PDP senators to become the Senate president of the 9th assembly.

Following the APC’s National Working Committee's endorsement of Lawan, the National Chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole said the ruling party did not need the PDP lawmakers’ votes to produce the Senate president.

Oshiomhole warned against any power-sharing deal with the opposition party members saying all committees in the Senate would be chaired by the APC senators.

However, Lawan tends to have ignored his party stand that he doesn’t need opposition party members as he reportedly met with PDP senators and governors.

According to Punch, Lawan separately met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as well as Imo State governor-elect Emeka Ihedioha in Abuja seeking their support for his senate presidency bid.

A source was said to be part of Lawan’s meeting with Tambuwal told Punch that the senator complained about Oshiomhole’scomment saying it’s affecting his chances of winning the support of the opposition party senators-elect.

Confirming Lawan’s meeting with some governors, the spokesman for the Lawan-for-Senate President Campaign Organisation, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, described the meeting as successful.

He said, “We have spoken to many governors, including Kashim Shettima (of Borno State) when he visited Lawan’s campaign secretariat.

“Many of the governors we spoke to were pleased with our agenda for the 9th Senate and they all pledged their support.”

Abdullahi also said that Lawan would carry along all PDP senators if elected as the Senate president of the 9th assembly.