The special Adviser to Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye said on Saturday that road construction was one of the important agendas of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Mr Adesegun Ogundeji, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, in a statement, said Adeyoye made this known while leading a delegation on inspection of roads in the council on Friday.

The team include the Lawmaker representing Ojo Constituency 1 in the state House of Assembly, Mr Olusegun Akande, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Olujimi Hotonou and his counterpart in the Office, Drainage Services, Mr Lekan Shodeinde.

Adeyoye observed that, the area was perpetually under water when it rained, partly because of the topography of the area but largely because the blockade of drainage path channels due to illegal structures.

She noted that having harmonised the design with the consultant and all the outfalls of water run-off established, flooding would be a thing of the past when the roads were completed.

The special adviser said the project was captured in the 2020 budget and would be executed in phases as it cut across many water bodies.

“This implies that, given the topography, some sections of the road will be built on pile (deck on pile) and there will be many bridges to be built in the course of the construction,’’ she said.

According to Adeyoye the projects will bring a lot of relief to the area.

“For instance the Ijagemo road leads to Ojo Barracks while Ijedodo links Abule-Ado on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The roads will change the socio-economic fortunes of the entire axis and raise value of property in the area,’’ the special adviser said.

While addressing leadership of the residents and community associations, the lawmaker representing the area, Akande sought the support and cooperation of residents toward smooth execution of the projects.