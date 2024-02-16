Lanre Gbajabiamila honoured with Africa Gaming Hall of Fame award

The award held at the International Casino Exhibition (ICE) in London, United Kingdom (UK). This is contained in a statement signed by Magnus Ekechukwu, Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the commission and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He said the award was in recognition of Gbajabiamila’s performance in the management of the lottery and gaming industry in Nigeria.

“Gbajabiamila, popularly called Mr Lottery was inducted into the highest Lottery Hall of Fame for his dedication, commitment, steadfastness.

“And novelty in the development of lotteries and gaming, not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent.

“Kate Chambers from Clarion, presented the prestigious award to Gbajabiamila at the Growth Market Zone, S9 of the Excel Centre, London with praises and commendations,” Ekechukwu said.

He added that the event took place before the motley convergence of the topmost leaders, regulators and operators in the lottery business across the globe who accorded Nigeria a standing ovation.

He further added that the London ICE award was preceded by another record award, conferred on Gbajabiamila by the National Data Protection Commission under the chairmanship of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

He said the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Farouk Yabo who presented him with the award on behalf of the minister, commended Gbajabiamila for his effective contributions to data protection in Nigeria.

The minister noted that Gbajabiamila’s steadfastness, support and contributions to the National Data Protection Commission had been instrumental in furthering the commission’s goals.

He said since his appointment as the chief regulator of lottery and gaming in Nigeria, Gbajabiamila had transformed the industry and steadily moved the lottery to a main revenue earning sector for the country.

“With Lanre Gbajabiamila, Mr Lottery, it is a win-win for all. The lottery industry is growing; the operators are getting better returns on investments.

“The players’ winnings were increasing, while more revenues are being generated into the government coffers for the delivery of additional social services ” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on October 31 and November 1, 2023, NLRC successfully hosted the first International Gaming Conference in Nigeria at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. The event was attended by the most respected players in the lottery and gaming industry from across the world.

