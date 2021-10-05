The Lagos State government has warned night clubs, bars, and lounges to stop disturbing the environment with noise pollution or risk getting shut down.
Lagos threatens to raid nightclubs, bars over noise pollution
Business owners have been warned to operate within provided guidelines.
The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said in a statement on Sunday, October 3, 2021 that businesses in the Lekki axis are the most common offenders.
A recent raid of Prest Jazz Club in Lekki by enforcement officers of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) was prompted by complaints of flagrant noise pollution by residents in the area.
The officers discovered the club was using different giant speakers, and musical instruments for stage plays and show.
Bello said many Lekki residents, especially elderly citizens, have made repeated complaints about the adverse effect of noise pollution on their health.
The commissioner warned business owners to operate within provided guidelines or risk prosecution as directed by the law.
He noted that research shows noise pollution is one of the causative factors for reduced lifespan, and the government will continue to carry out enforcement raids to end it in Lagos.
