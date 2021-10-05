Lagos threatens to raid nightclubs, bars over noise pollution

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said in a statement on Sunday, October 3, 2021 that businesses in the Lekki axis are the most common offenders.

A recent raid of Prest Jazz Club in Lekki by enforcement officers of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) was prompted by complaints of flagrant noise pollution by residents in the area.

The officers discovered the club was using different giant speakers, and musical instruments for stage plays and show.

Bello said many Lekki residents, especially elderly citizens, have made repeated complaints about the adverse effect of noise pollution on their health.

The commissioner warned business owners to operate within provided guidelines or risk prosecution as directed by the law.