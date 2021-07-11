Lagos slips into third wave of COVID-19

Sanwo-Olu said despite his administration’s efforts towards sustaining the return to normalcy, the most populous state in Nigeria is slipping into the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said, “Fellow Lagosians, it has become imperative to once again provide you an update on the Coronavirus pandemic situation in Lagos State, and our ongoing response as a State Government.”

“Starting around the end of March 2021, the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic in Lagos State began to wind down, and we began to enjoy some reprieve from the worst effects of the virus.

“This allowed us to further open-up the economy to allow the start of the journey towards full normalcy in our lives and the pursuit of livelihoods, after what has been a very difficult year. Regrettably, in spite of the hard work and dedicated efforts towards sustaining the return to normalcy, over the last three months, we are now finding ourselves at what appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Lagos State.”