Lagos postpones eagerly anticipated Easter boat regatta indefinitely

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ministry extends its gratitude to all participants, stakeholders, and sponsors of the event for their understanding and flexibility regarding the development.

Seriki Omowunmi, Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry, in a statement issued on Thursday, said that the postponement was due to the government’s efforts to ensure optimal participation and enjoyment for all attendees.

She said that the rescheduled date would be communicated and would allow for better coordination and preparation, promising an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors.

“The Boat Regatta, a hallmark event in the state’s cultural calendar, celebrates the vibrant maritime heritage of the state while providing a platform for showcasing traditional boat racing and cultural performances.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, being the coordinating Ministry for the event, apologise for any inconvenience caused by this adjustment with a promise that a new date for the event will be communicated as soon as possible.

“The Ministry extends its gratitude to all participants, stakeholders, and sponsors of the event for their understanding and flexibility regarding this development.”

