Lagos lawmaker begins road construction in Yaba to ease residents' plights

Shabi, representing Lagos Mainland Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said at the flag-off that the street remained critical in the area.

“This is a very unique street that connects three institutions within the area; University of Lagos, Yaba College Of Technology and Federal College Of Education (Technical) Akoka.

“This is part of my constituency, being the reason I brought this project here to appreciate the people of the community where we have a large number of people from different tribes.

“We expect the residents to take this project personal, monitor the work closely as their baby and report to us whenever they notice substandard materials, for immediate action,” the lawmaker said.

Hon. Shabi addressing Elder Osho (left) community leader and people of Abudu Street, Abule-Oja, Yaba. Shabi, an engineer, said that the road would be constructed with interlocking blocks, with drainage, as part of efforts to provide infrastructure as promised during electioneering campaigns.

He said that the idea was to ensure that quality and adequate materials were used in the project by the contractor.

"I’m going to provide them with solar lights and restore some of the boreholes that are old and malfunctioning,” he stated.

He expressed optimism that youths of the community would identify with the work. According to him, everything put together is for their good and their cooperation will create a good working environment for the contractor to do a very good job.

He said that the project was being carried out with the support of Kayode Omiyale, the Chairman, of Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA). Corroborating, Omiyale said that the uniqueness of Abudu Street was that there were 65 hostels within the area serving numerous students of the nearby schools of higher learning.

He said that good roads would enhance a conducive environment for the students, and residents and improve businesses in the area.

“More projects are still coming with construction of other adjacent roads like Are Ago, Ayodele, Mosuro, Yaba Tech and Balley streets in Abule Ijesha,” Omiyale added.

Also speaking, Babatunde Dosunmu, the Councillor representing the Ward, appreciated Shabi and Omiyale, who, according to him, facilitated the project. Kolawole Osho, a Community Leader, applauded the initiative and facilitators of the project, saying “This gesture will benefit the entire community.”

