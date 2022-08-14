RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt reintroduces history in schools' curriculum

Nurudeen Shotayo

The state government, however, said History will remain an elective subject in the senior secondary schools.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with students during the unveiling of four school buildings. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
This was contained in memo by the Director of Research at the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs Esther Pelumi, on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The memo, addressed to owners and heads of private schools, stated that while history as a subject has been made compulsory at both primary and secondary school levels, it remains a choice subject in the senior secondary school.

It read in part, “I have the directive of the Director General (QEQA) to inform you that the teaching of History as a stand-alone subject is back to schools.

“In line with the directive from the Nigerian Education Research and Development Council, the subject has been re-introduced in the national curriculum and in the current Lagos State Unified Schemes of Work for primary and junior secondary schools.

“You are to note that while the subject (History) is compulsory for both primary and junior secondary school classes, it is an elective subject in the senior secondary school.

“To this end, I am further directed to inform you that the subject should be taught in primaries one and two and JSS one and two classes in the 2022/2023 academic session.”

Pulse reports that many Nigerians have decried the removal of History from school subjects across the country.

