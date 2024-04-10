ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Chiefs mourn king who died after observing eid prayers

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Oba Agbabiaka reportedly died shortly after observing the Eid prayers earlier on Wednesday at the age of 64.

Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III [NAN]
Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III [NAN]

Recommended articles

Chief Abdul-Lateef Aderibigbe-Ajose, the Opeluwa Onido of Lagos and Head of the Traditional White Cap Chiefs of Lagos State mourned the popular traditional ruler in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, the late paramount ruler will forever be remembered for being good and generous to people.

“Osolo has gone; it is a rude shock to me greatly. This brought a lot of shock to me because Osolo was good in person and character. He was a listener par excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a big loss to Isolo, May God have mercy. It was a big loss to us in Ijora because he was from Ojora also.

“We can only console ourselves and the people to mourn him and weep moderately."

NAN reports that Oba Agbabiaka reportedly died shortly after observing the Eid prayers earlier on Wednesday at the age of 64.

The late Osolo ascended the throne of his forefathers 20 years ago.

He was expected to be buried at his palace in Isolo later in the day, in accordance with Islamic rites.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tariff increase to affect 15% of electricity users with 20hrs daily supply [Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images]

Tariff increase to affect 15% of electricity users with 20hrs daily supply

Windstorm kills 1, destroys 100 houses, primary school in Nasarawa [thenewwatcher]

Windstorm kills 1, destroys 100 houses, primary school in Nasarawa

We're in danger - Groups that allegedly exposed Binance seek FG's protection [Nairametrics]

We're in danger - Groups that allegedly exposed Binance seek FG's protection

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Commend us when we make improvements, Wike tells FCT residents