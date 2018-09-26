Lagos-Badagry Expressway in terrible condition, says FRSC

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Badagry-Seme Command, has warned drivers plying the Lagos-Badagry Expressway against speeding saying it is still in a deplorable condition.

The unit commander, Mr Fatai Bakare, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

“We must be sincere with ourselves, the road is in a deplorable state,” he said.

Bakare said that the commission had written to the concerned ministry and agencies of government about the deplorable state of the road.

“It is part of our duty to do a monthly audit of all roads in Badagry up to Seme border and all other federal roads that are under our control.

“We have audited the Lagos-Seme Expressway this month and submitted our reports to our headquarters; for onward submission to the affected ministry and agencies of government.

“To be candid, the Federal Government is not folding its arms on ensuring that the road is motorable.

“ Recently, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, said the road has been awarded,’’ he said.

The commander also quoted the minister as saying that the ministry had resolved the little problems that were serving as impediments towards the continuous construction of the road.

The commander said that he was hopeful that the contractor handling the project would soon return to site.

He said that the officials from the unit had been assigned to the bad portions of the road to ensure that motorists did not drive recklessly.

Bakare also said that the unit had started an aggressive public enlightenment programme in various places of worship and public places in Badagry to educate the residents on the need to have accident-free `ember’ months.

“I just came back from the popular Badagry roundabout, where I addressed motorists and distributed handbills,” he said.

NAN reports that motorists, passengers and road transport union had also expressed their dissatisfaction over the deplorable state of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Mr Oloyede Edun, the Vice-Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), said that many lives had been lost to accidents in the past because of the bad road.

He said that the road had been under construction for about 30 years.

Edun said that armed robbers used to take advantage of the pothole-ridden road to attack innocent motorists and passengers; dispossessing them of their valuables.