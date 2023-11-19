ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Labour Party accuses of INEC of delaying access to Imo election documents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party called on security agencies to remain vigilant and do all they could to ensure that the CTCs were released as requested and in good time.

Labour Party accuses of INEC of delaying access to Imo election documents/Illustration
Labour Party accuses of INEC of delaying access to Imo election documents/Illustration

Recommended articles

The party’s allegation is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation, Chibuikem Diala, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

Diala stated that the official request already made by the party’s solicitors to INEC for the CTCs was duly acknowledged and received on November 15.

He wondered why the release of the documents had been delayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to prevail on the commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo, Prof. Sylvia Agu, to release the documents, saying, “Time is of the essence“.

“INEC was so efficient in announcing the results of 27 LGAs of Imo in less than 12 hours after the election, one wonders why the commission is taking over 144 hours to release the documents backing their pronouncements.

“One would expect a better and more efficient approach from the electoral body.

“We sincerely hope that this delay is not a decoy by INEC in Imo and agents of the APC government to tamper with sensitive materials in INEC’s possession,“ Diala stated.

He called on security agencies to remain vigilant and do all they could to ensure that the CTCs were released as requested and in good time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked LP supporters for their unalloyed steadfastness and assured them of the commitment of the party’s candidate, Sen. Athan Achonu, to retrieving the mandate through due process.

INEC’s Head of Voter Education in Imo, Emmanuella Ben-Opara, however, said that the LP, just like other political parties, is entitled to copies of the documents, adding that the documents would be released within the stipulated time frame.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria's youth population can provide technical assistance to ACP region – DTAC

Nigeria's youth population can provide technical assistance to ACP region – DTAC

Make youths beneficiaries of democratic dividends, Kaigama tells politicians

Make youths beneficiaries of democratic dividends, Kaigama tells politicians

Remi Tinubu, others commemorate UN Day for protection of girl-child

Remi Tinubu, others commemorate UN Day for protection of girl-child

Lagos govt charges suicidal men to break silence, speak up

Lagos govt charges suicidal men to break silence, speak up

Gov Fubara not loud but strong, resilient – Commissioner

Gov Fubara not loud but strong, resilient – Commissioner

2,000 flood victims in Ebonyi receive relief materials

2,000 flood victims in Ebonyi receive relief materials

Resident doctors issue 14-day ultimatum to Enugu govt to employ more doctors

Resident doctors issue 14-day ultimatum to Enugu govt to employ more doctors

Labour Party accuses of INEC of delaying access to Imo election documents

Labour Party accuses of INEC of delaying access to Imo election documents

Obi commends Liberian electoral umpire as President Weah loses 2nd term bid

Obi commends Liberian electoral umpire as President Weah loses 2nd term bid

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Group, Dr Kailani Muhammed, briefs newsmen in Abuja [NAN]

Group cautions NLC against partisan politics

Party agents, voters, observers praises BVAS in Bayelsa, commend INEC/Illustration [The Cable]

TAF Africa scores INEC high on Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections

129 inmates on death row in Plateau prisons – NCoS/Illustration

129 inmates on death row in Plateau prisons – NCoS

Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede [Punch]

JAMB welcomes Senate’s move to probe admission racketeering in universities