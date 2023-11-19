Labour Party accuses of INEC of delaying access to Imo election documents

The party’s allegation is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation, Chibuikem Diala, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

Diala stated that the official request already made by the party’s solicitors to INEC for the CTCs was duly acknowledged and received on November 15.

He wondered why the release of the documents had been delayed.

He urged the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to prevail on the commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo, Prof. Sylvia Agu, to release the documents, saying, “Time is of the essence“.

“INEC was so efficient in announcing the results of 27 LGAs of Imo in less than 12 hours after the election, one wonders why the commission is taking over 144 hours to release the documents backing their pronouncements.

“One would expect a better and more efficient approach from the electoral body.

“We sincerely hope that this delay is not a decoy by INEC in Imo and agents of the APC government to tamper with sensitive materials in INEC’s possession,“ Diala stated.

He called on security agencies to remain vigilant and do all they could to ensure that the CTCs were released as requested and in good time.

He thanked LP supporters for their unalloyed steadfastness and assured them of the commitment of the party’s candidate, Sen. Athan Achonu, to retrieving the mandate through due process.