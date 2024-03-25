ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara State loses 1,869 lives to tuberculosis in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kwara residents are urged to report suspected tuberculosis cases in their communities to reduce the risk of infection.

Pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection of the lungs, with symptoms such as persistent bad cough, chest pain, and breathlessness [Premium Times Nigeria]
Pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection of the lungs, with symptoms such as persistent bad cough, chest pain, and breathlessness [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection of the lungs, with symptoms such as persistent bad cough, chest pain, and breathlessness.

El-Imam, who spoke on Monday in Ilorin while delivering a speech at the commemoration of the 2024 World Tuberculosis Day, explained that the the disease has continued to claim lives globally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Tuberculosis Day is annually observed on March 24 to raise awareness about the global epidemic of TB and efforts to eliminate the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the 2024 edition of the global observance is “Yes! We Can End TB”, emphasising the possibility of getting back on track to end the menace. The Kwara commissioner, therefore, stressed the importance of investigating all cases and ensuring that patients received anti-TB drugs.

She said “It is only when all active cases are treated that we can break the chain of transmission of Tuberculosis.

“The Kwara State Ministry of Health remains committed to finding cases of Tuberculosis wherever they may be.

“We are intensifying community sensitisation and active case search using our well-established structures of community informants, surveillance officers, and community TB/HIV workers.”

El-Imam highlighted the Kwara Government’s collaboration with partners to ensure zero costs for Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment for patients. She acknowledged Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s commitment to strengthening the state’s capacity for Tuberculosis diagnosis and services across all wards.

ADVERTISEMENT

On her part, the Kwara Governor’s Wife, Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, represented by Alhaji Ganiyu Opeloyeru, the Director-General of Ajike People’s Support Centre, reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminate tuberculosis and promote a healthy Kwara.

She urged Kwara residents to report suspected tuberculosis cases in their communities to reduce the risk of infection. Also, Dr. Oluwatosin Fakayode, the Director of Public Health, emphasised the importance of citizens supporting the various healthcare efforts of the present administration to help reduce TB spread, echoing this year’s theme — “Yes! We Can End TB”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the 2024 World TB Day includes an outreach to Mandate Market, Ilorin, where people were tested for Tuberculosis free of charge.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG opens trial of blogger accusing Fashola of writing election judgments

FG opens trial of blogger accusing Fashola of writing election judgments

See photos of 137 abducted pupils at Kaduna Govt House after regaining freedom

See photos of 137 abducted pupils at Kaduna Govt House after regaining freedom

Kwara State loses 1,869 lives to tuberculosis in 2023

Kwara State loses 1,869 lives to tuberculosis in 2023

NAPTIP warns Nigerians against fake oil & gas job ads in West Africa

NAPTIP warns Nigerians against fake oil & gas job ads in West Africa

Bauchi alms-giving stampede death toll rises to 7 - Police

Bauchi alms-giving stampede death toll rises to 7 - Police

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners

Thunderstorms will visit some Nigerian states this week

Thunderstorms will visit some Nigerian states this week

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMC debunks data compromise reports amid undersea cable disruption [Channels Television]

NIMC says it's protecting Nigerians' data as it faces new breach scandal

SSANU-NASU [The News Guru]

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT (TheWhistler)

If you perform below expectations, I'll sack you - Wike warns FCT Perm Secs

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite [Twitter:@DrDorisAnite]

Federal Government partners with US to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerians