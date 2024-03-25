Kwara State loses 1,869 lives to tuberculosis in 2023

Pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection of the lungs, with symptoms such as persistent bad cough, chest pain, and breathlessness.

El-Imam, who spoke on Monday in Ilorin while delivering a speech at the commemoration of the 2024 World Tuberculosis Day, explained that the the disease has continued to claim lives globally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Tuberculosis Day is annually observed on March 24 to raise awareness about the global epidemic of TB and efforts to eliminate the disease.

The theme of the 2024 edition of the global observance is “Yes! We Can End TB”, emphasising the possibility of getting back on track to end the menace. The Kwara commissioner, therefore, stressed the importance of investigating all cases and ensuring that patients received anti-TB drugs.

She said “It is only when all active cases are treated that we can break the chain of transmission of Tuberculosis.

“The Kwara State Ministry of Health remains committed to finding cases of Tuberculosis wherever they may be.

“We are intensifying community sensitisation and active case search using our well-established structures of community informants, surveillance officers, and community TB/HIV workers.”

El-Imam highlighted the Kwara Government’s collaboration with partners to ensure zero costs for Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment for patients. She acknowledged Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s commitment to strengthening the state’s capacity for Tuberculosis diagnosis and services across all wards.

On her part, the Kwara Governor’s Wife, Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, represented by Alhaji Ganiyu Opeloyeru, the Director-General of Ajike People’s Support Centre, reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminate tuberculosis and promote a healthy Kwara.

She urged Kwara residents to report suspected tuberculosis cases in their communities to reduce the risk of infection. Also, Dr. Oluwatosin Fakayode, the Director of Public Health, emphasised the importance of citizens supporting the various healthcare efforts of the present administration to help reduce TB spread, echoing this year’s theme — “Yes! We Can End TB”.