Kwara has recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 111, with 37 discharged and one death.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday.

“With this, the state now has a total of 111 confirmed cases, out of which 73 are active and 37 have recovered and discharged with one death.

“Regardless, the government warned people against letting down their guards as the level of threat of infection remains high across the country,” he said.