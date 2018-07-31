Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kwara ranks 2nd in Africa Report States’ Progress Report

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara ranks 2nd in States’ Progress Report

Kwara State has been ranked second after Lagos in the latest Progress Report on Nigeria by 'Africa Report'.

  • Published:
Kwara ranks 2nd in Africa Report States’ Progress Report play

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Atlantic Reporter)

Kwara State has been ranked second after Lagos in the latest Progress Report on Nigeria.

The report is titled ‘The State of the States’ and it was released by Africa Report in its July/August, 2018 issue.

The Africa Report is an international publication of reference dedicated to African affairs and serves as guide for decision makers to anticipate economic and political changes in Africa.

The publication is relied upon for the expertise of an independent editorial team in its surveys, sector reports and country focus published in each issue.

According to the Africa Report website-www.theafricareport.com, indices used for the survey of Nigeria’s 36 states included--fighting poverty, providing access to electricity, facilitating business and raising local revenue.

The indices

In terms of Internally Generated Revenue per capita, Kwara ranks 7th out of the 36 states of the federation. The north central state ranks 10th in the ease of doing business index. The State also ranks 10th on the poverty index.

In terms of access to electricity, Kwara was ranked third and sixth in number of internet users in the country.

The summation of the indices put Kwara at second position in the progress report.

The full report can be found on pages 22 to 26 of the July/August, 2018 edition of the Africa Report.

Responding to the report, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed described Africa Reports’ ranking of the state as the second highest in the country as an affirmation of his administration’s reform programs and an acknowledgement of its efforts to enhance the welfare, security and prosperity of all citizens and residents.

The governor pledged his preparedness to sustain the administration’s ongoing drive to build a prosperous and sustainable Kwara State for the benefit of current and future generations of Kwarans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Mass Defection God has removed stones from our rice – Lai Mohammed tells...bullet
2 In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeachedbullet
3 2019 Election Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s commentbullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President tells IGP Idris to send officers to his office to question him over Offa robbery
Saraki Wike, Ortom in Kwara for meeting with Senate President
In Kwara State govt to commence health insurance scheme registration in August
Offa Bank Robbery Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Groups tell Governor to quit APC without delay

Local

EFCC investigates Ortom over alleged N21.3bn fraud
Ortom EFCC investigates Benue Governor over alleged N21.3bn fraud
Buhari to give Imam who saved lives in Plateau national honour
Plateau Killings Buhari invites Imam who saved 300 people for handshake, national honour
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that the move to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom might endanger Nigeria’s democracy.
Ortom Move to impeach Benue Gov might endanger Nigeria’s democracy – Atiku
Imo House of Assembly appoints Callistus Ekenze as new Deputy Gov
In Imo House of Assembly appoints Callistus Ekenze as new Deputy Gov