Kwara ranks 2nd in Africa Report States’ Progress Report

Kwara State has been ranked second after Lagos in the latest Progress Report on Nigeria.

The report is titled ‘The State of the States’ and it was released by Africa Report in its July/August, 2018 issue.

The Africa Report is an international publication of reference dedicated to African affairs and serves as guide for decision makers to anticipate economic and political changes in Africa.

The publication is relied upon for the expertise of an independent editorial team in its surveys, sector reports and country focus published in each issue.

According to the Africa Report website-www.theafricareport.com, indices used for the survey of Nigeria’s 36 states included--fighting poverty, providing access to electricity, facilitating business and raising local revenue.

The indices

In terms of Internally Generated Revenue per capita, Kwara ranks 7th out of the 36 states of the federation. The north central state ranks 10th in the ease of doing business index. The State also ranks 10th on the poverty index.

In terms of access to electricity, Kwara was ranked third and sixth in number of internet users in the country.

The summation of the indices put Kwara at second position in the progress report.

The full report can be found on pages 22 to 26 of the July/August, 2018 edition of the Africa Report.

Responding to the report, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed described Africa Reports’ ranking of the state as the second highest in the country as an affirmation of his administration’s reform programs and an acknowledgement of its efforts to enhance the welfare, security and prosperity of all citizens and residents.

The governor pledged his preparedness to sustain the administration’s ongoing drive to build a prosperous and sustainable Kwara State for the benefit of current and future generations of Kwarans.