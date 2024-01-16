ADVERTISEMENT
KTIRS sets ₦40 billion IGR target for 2024 fiscal year in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The measure would ensure that the state government is able to cover all its recurrent expenditure with the IGR without the federal allocation.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Its Chairman, Alhaji Isiyaku Muhammad, stated this during a meeting with local council chairman and stakeholders on Tuesday in Katsina. According to him, the meeting is part of efforts by the Dikko Radda’s administration to improve revenue collection in the state.

He said the measure would ensure that the state government was able to cover all its recurrent expenditure with the IGR without the federal allocation. The government, he said, was worried about the current position of the state in terms of revenue generation nationwide.

“The state falls among the six states in the country that can not stand on its feet without the federal allocation, the situation is so disturbing.

“Many states that are beyond us in terms of IGR collection did not pass us in generating revenue, but the problem is how to collect and capture them in the records.

“The state lost 70 per cent of its revenues due to poor collection. We understand that it has been generating much IGR, but they have not been captured in the government records.

“Therefore, all measures will be put in place to ensure that in the 2024 report, Katsina state will occupy the 5th or 6th position in the country, because we have all it takes,” he said.

Muhammad said the state government had introduced Point-of-Sale (POS) device in tax collection, to enable it to achieve the target. According to him, local government revenue generation is being classified as third party fund, adding the law indicated that only the board has the right to access them.

He said the law also indicated that no one has the right to collect tax or levy, except the board. The Chairman, therefore, urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), local government councils and other stakeholders to cooperate with the board toward sustainable development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the council chairmen who spoke at the meeting, pledged continued support to the board to achieve the set goals.

