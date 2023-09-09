ADVERTISEMENT
Keyamo sets up taskforce to relocate airlines to MMIA Terminal 2

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement noted that the taskforce would resolve passengers’ concerns, minimise discomfort and effectively communicate with the public.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]
Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Oluseyi Odutayo, Head, Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, said this in a statement issued on Saturday.

The statement said the taskforce would address the teething problems of relocating the international airlines to the new terminal as necessitated by the recent fire outbreak at the Old International Terminal.

Odutayo revealed that members of the taskforce are: Hassan Musa, a retired Permanent Secretary and Ex-Director of Department of Air Transport Management who will be the team leader and Adebayo Oladipo, General Manager, Aerodrome, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Others are: Collins Mukoro, Mrs. Uyoyou Edhekpo and Mr. Henry Agbebire, who are all Special Advisers to the minister.

According to the statement, the minister urged passengers and stakeholders to be patient in bearing the inconveniences, noting that the issues would be resolved soon.

It said the minister reiterated his commitment to the comfort, safety and overall satisfaction of passengers during this transitional period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Aug. 31 during the minister’s inspection of the Lagos Airport, he gave a deadline of Oct. 1 for the relocation of airlines to the new terminal in order to a renovation the Terminal 1 of MMIA.

The management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had to fast track the implementation of this directive in response to the recent fire outbreak which raised safety concerns and affected passengers’ movements.

