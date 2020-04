Kebbi State Government has announced first case of coronavirus case in the north-western state.

The State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu announced this during a press briefing at the state’s Government House on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

He said the index case, who has a travel history from Lagos State has been isolated at Kebbi Isolation Center.

Kebbi is the 29th state to record at least one coronavirus case in Nigeria.