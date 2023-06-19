ADVERTISEMENT
Kebbi Govt supports victims of banditry with cash, food items

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also condoled with his royal father over the persistent cases of insecurity in his domain and assured of collaborative efforts with security agencies to put an end to the ugly menace.

Dr Nasir Idris (PUNCH)

Distributing the items to the affected households at Tunga Makera village in Shanga local government, Gov. Nasir Idris expressed dismay over the attack.

Idris, who visited the village, sympathised with the families, friends and entire community over what he described as ungodly attack, assuring them that his administration is committed to fighting crimes to ensure safety of lives and property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was accompanied by the Emir of Yauri, Dr Mohammad Zayannu Abdullahi, to commisserate with the affected villagers.

The governor also condoled with his royal father over the persistent cases of insecurity in his domain and assured of collaborative efforts with security agencies to put an end to the ugly menace.

“I am going to give all the necessary support to security agencies to enable them curb the menace across the state most especially in Yauri and Zuru Emirates where the cases of insecurity is more pronounced,” he said.

He, however, applauded the efforts of the Nigeria Army and other security agencies in the state for their gallant and diligent exercise which led to the rescue of several kidnapped persons.

Also speaking, the first class traditional ruler of Yauri thanked the governor for the visit, saying: “This is the first time that we are going to feel the impact of the government”.

“My people have been facing a lot of security challenges; we seriously need the support of government and security agencies to enable people sleep with their two eyes close and go about their farm cultivation and other businesses peacefully,” Abdullahi urged.

News Agency Of Nigeria

