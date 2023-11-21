ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina Govt vaccinates over 1.8million children against measles

News Agency Of Nigeria

Measles is a viral infection that’s serious for small children, but it’s easily preventable by a vaccine.

Katsina Govt vaccinates over 1.8million children against measles [The Guardian Nigeria]
Katsina Govt vaccinates over 1.8million children against measles [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Dr Shamsuddeen Yahaya, the Executive Secretary of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

According to the executive secretary, the state government had earlier targeted to vaccinate about 1,826,256 children aged between nine and 59 months. He said that 1,983,260 vaccines were used during the exercise and 6% wastage, 729 non-serious Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), and zero AEFI were recorded.

“The exercise started on October 28, 2023, and lasted seven days, covering 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and all 361 wards of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Measles is a viral infection that’s serious for small children, but it’s easily preventable by a vaccine.

“The disease spreads through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing and it can lead to serious complications like malnutrition, blindness and even death if not treated early,” Yahaya explained.

He pointed out that the campaign was in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, with support from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Others which supported the exercise are Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), E-health and other development partners.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police dismiss assassination attempt on Rivers speaker says its routine police patrol

Police dismiss assassination attempt on Rivers speaker says its routine police patrol

Nasarawa Police warns against political violence ahead of election judgment

Nasarawa Police warns against political violence ahead of election judgment

Katsina Govt vaccinates over 1.8million children against measles

Katsina Govt vaccinates over 1.8million children against measles

FG, UNICEF applaud child protection efforts in Nigeria through implementation of the Child Rights Act

FG, UNICEF applaud child protection efforts in Nigeria through implementation of the Child Rights Act

Stop campaign of blackmail against judiciary - Presidency tells Atiku

Stop campaign of blackmail against judiciary - Presidency tells Atiku

Sanwo-Olu approved ₦24.5m for renovation of Lagos CP’s residence before election

Sanwo-Olu approved ₦24.5m for renovation of Lagos CP’s residence before election

Army declares 3-day mourning in honour of former COAS

Army declares 3-day mourning in honour of former COAS

Shettima sets up multi-sectoral committee on human capital development

Shettima sets up multi-sectoral committee on human capital development

Your money is safe in Nigeria  — Tinubu assures investors

Your money is safe in Nigeria  — Tinubu assures investors

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes [The Guardian Nigeria]

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide