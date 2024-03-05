Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s wife stated this on Monday in Katsina during the final of the state’s Inter-Schools Science Practical Quiz, Debate Competition and Presentation of Awards.

NAN also reports that the competition was organised by an NGO, Ash-shifa Social Development, Education and Health Awareness Initiative.

The governor’s wife said: “Already, I have secured and distributed 50 scholarship forms to qualified students across the state.”

She said that the gesture was made in her capacity as the wife of Katsina governor and also the state coordinator of Renewed Hope Agenda, a pet project of the First Lady, Sen. Remi Tinubu.

“Very soon, the candidates will be invited for an aptitude test in Abuja, and winners will receive 7,000 US dollars each as scholarship.

“In addition, 500 forms were equally secured and distributed to Katsina indigenes for the award of scholarship to study in higher institutions of learning in Nigeria,” she assured.

The governor’s wife added that recently, she has personally sponsored an indigene of the state “who is currently studying in Belarus.

“It is on record that, the current administration of my husband, has accorded priority to education. It has expended millions of Naira, and provided scholarships to 41 students to study medicine in Egypt.

“Similarly, scholarships were equally awarded to law graduates who are currently in the law school,” she said.

The governor’s wife commended the NGO for organising the competition, saying: “its objectives and significance in the state cannot be overstated.”

According to her, the event serves as a crucial avenue for promoting academic excellence, fostering innovation, collaboration and nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“As we continue to support and invest in these initiatives, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a brighter future for our state and the nation.

“By engaging students in science practical quizzes and debates, we empower them to explore their curiosity, think critically, and develop practical skills that are essential for success in the modern world,” she stated.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the NGO, Malam Abdullahi Jibril, said they dwelled more on humanitarian services with much emphasis on education and health. Jibril added that the competition focused on science subjects like; physics, chemistry and biology, to complement the state government’s efforts in the area of education.

“In our research, we have come to realise that most of the students nowadays, pay more attention to games and social media activities.

“This attitude has negative effects on their education, especially in the area of sciences.

“Therefore, we saw the need to contribute our quota toward boosting their knowledge, especially in this aspect,” Jibril noted.

He noted that the competition would be a platform to identify students’ challenges in terms of practical science for possible intervention from government.

