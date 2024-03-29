Katsina Gov believes Tinubu has set Nigeria on path of economic greatness

Radda stated this in a congratulatory message to the president on his 72nd birthday anniversary.

The statement was signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, on Friday in Katsina.

He said: “President Tinubu’s trajectory, all along, has been signposted with remarkable achievements in both his private and public life.

“The practical steps taken by President Tinubu, since he assumed office, have reset Nigeria on the path of socio-economic greatness and accelerated national development,” he said.

He said that Tinubu as a visionary and purposeful leader has never relented in offering genuine services to Lagos State and the country at large.

“Among other things, President Tinubu’s commitment to his Renewed Hope Agenda, geared towards enhancing the welfare of citizens and more importantly, redirecting Nigeria’s developmental trajectory, is unshakeable.”

Radda urged the President to remain focused and determined towards achieving the goals of his administration's laudable agenda for Nigeria.