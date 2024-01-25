Kano VIO impounds 408 vehicles, generates ₦33.2m from traffic offences in 2023

Hassan Garba, the VIO state’s Director of the Road Traffic Department, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said that two drivers were arraigned in court for using expired driver’s licenses, out of the 408 suspects.

“Some of the offences by the motorists are failure to update vehicle particulars, operating with expired driver’s license and failure to meet with roadworthy requirements.

“We generated ₦33.2 million and certified drivers from various driving schools in the state during the period under review,” he said.

The director appealed to motorists to always abide by the rules and regulations on road safety.